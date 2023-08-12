Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 193,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 38,327 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS BOCT opened at $36.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

