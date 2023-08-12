Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PayPal by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,016,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,433,000 after purchasing an additional 417,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,393,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,353,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

