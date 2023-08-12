Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 113.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $74.57. 1,727,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,049. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.19. The stock has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.