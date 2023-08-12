Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,340 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $623,999,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,396,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,611,000 after acquiring an additional 425,844 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,924,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 247,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after acquiring an additional 136,935 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGK traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $232.96. 223,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,018. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.49. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $245.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

