Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $267,000 Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Markel Group by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after purchasing an additional 445,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $182,438,000. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter worth about $59,796,000. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Markel Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,849,000 after purchasing an additional 42,142 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter worth about $48,324,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKL. StockNews.com upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, with a total value of $66,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 347 shares in the company, valued at $463,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, with a total value of $66,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 347 shares in the company, valued at $463,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,505.13. 29,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,742. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,390.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,348.48.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.