Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.08. 6,558,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,993,402. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.