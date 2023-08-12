Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Amphenol by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Amphenol by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,534.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $23,136,481.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,962 shares in the company, valued at $17,286,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,534.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,289,962 shares of company stock worth $113,052,232. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.20. 1,419,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $90.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.87.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

