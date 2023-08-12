Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $324,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $32,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,560,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,833. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.08. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.