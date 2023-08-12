Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH stock traded down $3.76 on Friday, hitting $146.21. 11,181,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,407,897. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $83.49 and a twelve month high of $161.17.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

