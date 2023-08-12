Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,315. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.88. The firm has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

