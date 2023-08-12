Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSSC stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.27. The company had a trading volume of 365,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,415. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 19.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

