Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 920 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 236.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 298,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 81,739 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $816,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $14.92 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

