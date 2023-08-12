Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 112.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 540.0% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total transaction of $283,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $5,414,749 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $809.05.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $774.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $780.25 and a 200-day moving average of $735.83. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $821.63. The stock has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 89.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.32%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

