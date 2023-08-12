Equinor ASA (EQNR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Equinor ASA has a dividend payout ratio of 87.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.2%.

EQNR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,008,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average of $29.31. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.08). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $22.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQNR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold”.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

