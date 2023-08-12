Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Increases Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Equinor ASA has a dividend payout ratio of 87.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.2%.

Shares of EQNR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.74. 2,008,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,106. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.08). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000.

EQNR has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

