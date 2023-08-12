Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Short Interest Up 201.8% in July

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700,000 shares, a growth of 201.8% from the July 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 538,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,002,000 after acquiring an additional 29,592 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 89,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $904,000. Ossiam raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 58,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ELS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.81. The company had a trading volume of 907,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.65. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 116.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.21.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

