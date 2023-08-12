Ergo Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Ergo has a total market cap of $85.29 million and approximately $174,169.16 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00004005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,402.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00283660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.83 or 0.00774870 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013517 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.83 or 0.00536776 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00060071 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00122164 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 72,437,637 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

