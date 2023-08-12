Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Esports Entertainment Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GMBLP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,262. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

