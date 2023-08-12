ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Free Report) (TSE:EPI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
ESSA Pharma Stock Performance
EPIX traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.74. 71,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,488. ESSA Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $5.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $120.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.06.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ESSA Pharma Company Profile
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
See Also
