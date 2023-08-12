ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Free Report) (TSE:EPI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

ESSA Pharma Stock Performance

EPIX traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.74. 71,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,488. ESSA Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $5.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $120.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.06.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPIX. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 440.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 62,558 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth $251,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 36.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 31,002 shares during the period. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth $657,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.