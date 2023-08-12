Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,649 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,649 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,612,331,000 after acquiring an additional 133,973 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,028,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,209 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,345,203,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Trading lowered NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.96.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,104,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992,878. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $165.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,332. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

