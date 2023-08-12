Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $13.55 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up 2.0% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $13,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 1.9 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,962. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.56 and a 200-day moving average of $227.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.35. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $166.93 and a one year high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,598 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.