Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $689,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.03. 2,665,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,995,953. The company has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.51. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

