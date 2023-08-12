Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 312,400 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 747,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,400 shares during the period. Brookfield makes up about 3.5% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $24,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $1,597,154,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $889,171,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,686,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,184,000 after buying an additional 1,122,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $775,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.
Brookfield Stock Performance
NYSE:BN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,325,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.76 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $53.98.
Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter.
Brookfield Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 311.15%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Brookfield Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield
- Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.