Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.35

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.35 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 2.88 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,572,041 shares trading hands.

Eurasia Mining Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 11.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of £85.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Eurasia Mining Company Profile

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. The company's principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.

