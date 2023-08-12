Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.62-$1.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:EVRI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,386. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Everi has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.29.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $200.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.43 million. Everi had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 57.13%. Research analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.60.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 12.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,018,000 after buying an additional 220,937 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 114.3% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 100,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 53,363 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 75.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Everi by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 39,033 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Everi by 7,296.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

