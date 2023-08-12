EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) PT Lowered to $6.00 at B. Riley

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of EverQuote from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a market cap of $194.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.12. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $18.86.

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,634 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $25,074.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 158,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,093,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,280 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $74,332.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,840,970.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,271 shares of company stock valued at $196,939 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in EverQuote by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,300,000 after buying an additional 696,994 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EverQuote by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after buying an additional 22,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 100,133 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,362,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 98.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,341,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 666,794 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

