Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of EVLV traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,064,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,871. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.31. Evolv Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $7.78.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 187.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolv Technologies news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $61,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,593.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Evolv Technologies news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $61,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,593.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Donohue sold 158,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $928,507.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,967.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 252,323 shares of company stock worth $1,501,866. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 4,868.4% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 516,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 506,556 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 2,079.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 50.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

