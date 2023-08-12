Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Piper Sandler

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.00.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXAS

Exact Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $82.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 1.42. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $114,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,389.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $114,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $754,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,352 shares of company stock valued at $683,539. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.