Exelon Co. (EXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Exelon has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Exelon has a dividend payout ratio of 57.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Exelon to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.

Exelon Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Exelon’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

