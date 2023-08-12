Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $116.97. 955,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,301. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.94. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $128.04. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $834,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 631,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

