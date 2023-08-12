Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Expensify from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Expensify from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Expensify from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.64.

EXFY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.51. 1,093,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,082. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. Expensify has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $373.52 million, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. Expensify’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expensify will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $62,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Openview Management, Llc sold 10,044,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $61,269,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $62,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,742 shares in the company, valued at $633,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,342,240 shares of company stock valued at $63,301,785 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Expensify in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Expensify by 117.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Expensify in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expensify in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

