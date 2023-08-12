Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Extendicare Stock Down 3.8 %

TSE:EXE traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$598.04 million, a PE ratio of 141.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.84. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$6.02 and a 1 year high of C$7.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

