Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Shares of EXE stock traded down C$0.28 on Friday, hitting C$7.09. 315,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.91. Extendicare has a one year low of C$6.02 and a one year high of C$7.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$598.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.80 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXE. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

