Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,750,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,253 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 4.51% of Fastenal worth $1,388,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Fastenal by 617.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $57.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $59.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 71.07%.

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

