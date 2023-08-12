FAT Brands Inc. (FATBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

FAT Brands Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FATBB opened at $8.18 on Friday. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FAT Brands stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Free Report) by 81.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FAT Brands were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.