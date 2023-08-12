Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) PT Lowered to $5.40 at BMO Capital Markets

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $5.40 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FATE. StockNews.com started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $5.30 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.96.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.14% and a negative net margin of 177.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $25,029.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 13,128 shares of company stock valued at $65,450 in the last 90 days. 5.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Natixis acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 413.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

