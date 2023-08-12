FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $4.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FGEN. William Blair cut shares of FibroGen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of FibroGen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

In other news, SVP Christine Chung sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 242,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James A. Schoeneck sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $128,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,207.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 242,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,170 shares of company stock worth $662,386 in the last three months. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in FibroGen by 123.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,356,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 1,851,629 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,090,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,637,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

