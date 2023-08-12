Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,135 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Southern by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Southern by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,544 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 0.1 %

Southern stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.50. 3,230,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,118,406. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

