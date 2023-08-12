Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 90.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,032,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 48.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 23.8% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 402,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,653,000 after buying an additional 77,568 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $497.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,178. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $471.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.67. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $514.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.62.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

