Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases 531 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.32 and a 12 month high of $304.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.55 and a 200 day moving average of $270.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.