Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes $588,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,991,235,000. Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,580,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,285,920,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELV stock traded up $7.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $474.06. 1,030,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,170. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.80. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.93.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

