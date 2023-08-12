Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 21st

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Fiera Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

FSZ stock opened at C$6.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$557.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.44. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$6.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.23.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$157.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.10 million. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 2.91%. Analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.091354 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiera Capital news, Senior Officer Peter Stock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.37, for a total transaction of C$25,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$286.65. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSZ. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fiera Capital by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Fiera Capital by 196.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fiera Capital by 170.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fiera Capital by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

FSZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.00.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

