First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-$810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $776.81 million.

First Advantage Price Performance

NYSE FA opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.87. First Advantage has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. First Advantage had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $185.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Advantage will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Advantage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Advantage from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First Advantage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in First Advantage by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,440,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,913,000 after buying an additional 472,818 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,545,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after buying an additional 41,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

