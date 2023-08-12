First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

First Advantage (NYSE:FAGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-$810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $776.81 million.

First Advantage Price Performance

NYSE FA opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.87. First Advantage has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21.

First Advantage (NYSE:FAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. First Advantage had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $185.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Advantage will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Advantage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Advantage from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First Advantage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in First Advantage by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,440,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,913,000 after buying an additional 472,818 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,545,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after buying an additional 41,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

