First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FIZN) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FIZN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
First Citizens Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of OTC:FIZN remained flat at $57.50 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129. First Citizens Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.05.
First Citizens Bancshares Company Profile
