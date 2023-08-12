First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FIZN) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FIZN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

First Citizens Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of OTC:FIZN remained flat at $57.50 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129. First Citizens Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.05.

Get First Citizens Bancshares alerts:

First Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

First Citizens Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiary, First Citizens National Bank, provides various commercial banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and residential, commercial, and consumer lending products.

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.