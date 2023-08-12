First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FGBIP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

