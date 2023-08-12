First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FGBIP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $26.00.
First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
