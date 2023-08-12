First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.88. 1,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49.
About First Guaranty Bancshares
