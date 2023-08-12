First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.88. 1,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

