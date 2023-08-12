First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000.

FTCS stock opened at $76.33 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $79.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.94 and its 200 day moving average is $73.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.2368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

