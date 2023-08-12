First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Growth Strength ETF
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTGS. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FTGS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.00. 4,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $24.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Dividend Announcement
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Growth Strength ETF
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.