First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Growth Strength ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTGS. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTGS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.00. 4,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $24.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0329 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

