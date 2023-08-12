First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 2,303.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000.

Get First Trust Income Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

FCEF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.46. 3,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,301. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $22.02. The company has a market cap of $26.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average is $19.18.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.