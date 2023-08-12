First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the July 15th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 69.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 488,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,836,000 after buying an additional 200,847 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,702,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 1,720.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 60,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 57,464 shares during the period.

Get First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

FICS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 68,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,565. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $72.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $33.07.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.